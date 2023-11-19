Vanessa Najjuuko: From Flo wrapping a gift at a time

I learned through Instagram reels and TikTok. I had found floral accounts on Instagram that posted their whole process of making bouquets, so I followed a number of them and started to learn.

How did you come up with the idea of wrapping money in bouquets?

I got it from a customer who asked for it. At the time, I hadn’t seen it anywhere, so when he showed me what he wanted, I asked him where he got the picture from. He told me where. I then figured out how to do it. Lucky for me, he didn’t want the bouquet urgently.

Some say it’s a backward show-off style. What do you think of the concept?

I think it is just a refined way of giving people money. Because before money bouquets came, people were simply sending money through mobile money or just giving them cash. So I don’t think there is anything wrong with it.

And if you know your loved one(s) would be happy with something, why wouldn’t you do it?

What are some of your best customised bouquets?

I am ecstatic whenever a client requests that I design something exquisite, as I take immense pleasure in being creative. So I’ll always come up with something new and beautiful. But my favourite hampers are the fruit and flower baskets and the chocolate and flower boards. They are so beautiful.

What time do you wake up, and what do you do first?

I wake up at 5:45 am every day, and I pray first thing in the morning. I then prepare myself for the day ahead after that.

Did your gifting and packaging skills start in childhood?

No, they did not. I only picked up interest recently, and I thought to explore it.

What’s your favourite drink?

Minute Maid orange. Though it is extremely rare to find.

Favourite meal....

Posho and nut paste.

The best hangout place...

Coterrie Book Cafe. It’s really cosy.

Achievements.....

Flowers have given me a lot of room to explore my creativity. I’m always coming up with new designs that I think my clients will appreciate. And they do.

Challenges....

The biggest challenge is flowers going bad during a period when sales are at their lowest. And, of course, one cannot stop bringing them in.

The best advice you have ever received...

The best advice I ever received was to be consistent! In whatever you do, be consistent. I believe it because it eventually pays off.