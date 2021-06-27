With cooking feedback is instant 

By A. Kadumukasa Kironde II More by this Author

Born in Homa Bay County, Nyanza region in Western Kenya, Marinus Okoth attended both primary and high school and applied to a technical college to become a primary school teacher. However, while Okoth awaited admission, he came across a newsletter outlining courses at the famous Kenya Utalii College and was inspired to make a turn. Here are excerpts from an interview with Okoth.

Tell us about your culinary exposure.

I studied at Kenya Utalii College where I did a two-year course in food production after which I took up a nine-month industrial training at Utali Hotel.

This was followed by a stint at the Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort and Spa, Mombasa. I also worked as a line chef, for a couple of years at the Java House Nairobi and finally joined Protea Hotel 10 years ago where I am the head chef.

What are the culinary highlights in your career?

I have learnt to become flexible and hard working as well as being an organiser and a team player. I am also a certified global food management personnel.

Which chefs have influenced you the most?

Chef Reuben Nzuvu who is a senior lecturer of Food Production department, Kenya Utalii College.

Chef Peter Munyendo (retired veteran chef) , head of Food Production at Kenya Utalii College in our time.

Chef Francis Odhiambo – group chef, Java House Africa, who is dedicated and creative. He has seen Java House open many branches in Kenya and beyond.

Name your four favourite cookbooks.

Practical Cookery (14th edition) by David Foskett.

The professional Chef (9th edition the Culinary Institute of America by Wiley

Classical cooking (The modern way 3rd edition) by Hannelore Dawson – Holt

The Advanced Professional Pastry Chef by Bo Friberg

French Cooking by Paul Bocuse – For online readers..

Your favourite kitchen gadget is...?

Chef’s knife – kitchen mis en place needs cutting, chopping, shredding and the like.

Tell us about the most memorable dining experience.

Several events come to mind but Chapter One Friday BBQ and Band, is always massive with bottomless nyama choma and the soothing band music.

Your favourite eating joint in Uganda...

Several but Ggaba stands out for the whole Tilapia fish.

Have you any food item that you can think of that you hate to admit to liking?

Red brick chicken pesto pizza.

Tell us about your worst experience in the kitchen and how you overcame it?

The day we got an emergency booking for 200 covers on a normally quiet day. All the trainees had left and I was left alone to defend the fort.

Fortunately, many of our staff members know how to cook and I was able to mobilise them and we acquainted ourselves admirably.

What three food items would you consider to be indispensable?

Advertisement

Ugali, Sukumawiki and silver fish – I have eaten them all my life and I am still enjoying them.

Given the present Covid-19 pandemic, comment on the state of the hospitality industry and culinary affairs in Uganda and the future of the industry.

Prior to the corona pandemic, Uganda was one of the most promising countries in the region regarding the tourism sector.

Several restaurants, hotels and game lodges as well as restaurants were operating which was a big boost for the industry with the added benefit of the knock on effect with the industry players viz. Food and beverages, housekeeping and waiting staff, food vendors to mention just a few.

For all intent and purposes, according to health experts, Covid- 19 is here to stay and we must learn to live with it with strict adherence to SOPs ensuring optimum safety of our guests and associates. The culinary team, chefs, cooks and others who work in the industry must adhere to the protocol.

My specialty is flexibility, many staffs are out of work because they cannot multi task. This cuts across among all the business owners, managers, etc.

‘Do not chase away business, because you may loose that important income that may keep your organisation afloat,’ is something our general manager Mr. Ankur Panchal is often wont to remind us.

What inspires you about cooking?

Touching lives – the feedback is mostly instant.

What are your specialties?

East African and Continental.

What do you love most about cooking and what inspires you?

Cooking is fun at the same time a hobby and an art. This goes hand in glove with training upcoming chefs and above all, the satisfaction of seeing guests enjoying your dishes.



FYI

Quick notes



• Food you would die for to travel across the globe?

Ugali and sukumawiki

• Your comfort food is…?

Steamed green maize.

• A dish you would single out as your favourite and why?

Ugali with whole tilapia and local greens takes the prize.

• Four items that are in your fridge...

Milk & Eggs

Mozzarella cheese

Mayonnaise

Black forest cake

• Secret junk food that you love to indulge yourself…

White Super Loaf bread. I love it with water.

What are your specialties?

• Smoked pork riblets – tender juicy, finger-licking, off the bone pork ribs with a barbecue glaze

• PHK fried chicken – three chicken drumsticks that represent the secret three ingredients that leave you with crunchiness and the tastiest food experience.

• Ministry of Tilapia – a swimming tilapia fish on a local carved wooden plate in the lake-less Kololo with the biggest chips ever served.

•Beef patty – Did you know that vegetable oil is a perfect binding agent in burgers than eggs and bread crumbs?

