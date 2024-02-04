Ziplining over the Nile

Travellers heading to Jinja in eastern Uganda can now add ziplining over the world’s longest river- the Nile to their itinerary. Jinja City, known for its massive adventure and recreational offerings, enviable surrounds and a wealth of history embedded in its fabric, has now expanded its tourism buffet with the opening of the ZipTheNile located at Livingwaters Resort at Bukaya on the west side of the River Nile.

Whether in pursuit of an adrenaline rush or suffering from itchy feet, hanging by a harness about 30 metres high before riding off to complete a combined 620-metre feat on twin lines immersed in boundless views of the Nile and lush vegetation is ideal. It is an experience between your body and gravity, a worthwhile and daring act.

Jonathan Okia, the ZiptheNile manager, says his superiors have always had the idea to set up a zipline for years but never got down to building one until last year.

“We have the longest zipline in Uganda. We have two lines; the first span is 300 metres and the second is 320,” Okia explains to a group of tourists, further noting that it is an “extreme activity but safer than most people would imagine. We use the best harnesses imported from Europe and our instructors are well trained and have experience in zip line operations.”

“Since we opened in December last year, we have received many local tourists, Kenyans, Indians and a few European tourists. But we hope our clientele base will grow as we continue to grow,” Okia explains further.

Daring the Nile

With absolute excitement and nerves to embark on a date with the Nile and a thrilling zipline experience seemed to promise an unforgettable tale with the river. The tranquil water and gentle winds through the trees are a prelude to the daring exploit that awaits us. The instructors share infectious enthusiasm, offering reassurance to ease our nerves as they take us through the safety protocols.

The staircase to the launch platform reveals glimpses of the calm Nile waters hiding the exhilarating adventure that lies ahead. The ziplines stretch across the river like threads woven into the patterns of nature, inviting thrill-seekers to partake in a dance between earth and sky. With the help of an instructor, I gear up, donning a safety helmet and harness that feels like a second skin.

Standing on the platform, the river below seems to beckon one for a plunge. With a deep breath, I leap into the unknown, the initial rush of adrenaline mingles with breathtaking views unfolding beneath me.

As I zipline across the expanse, a sense of liberation envelopes me. The wind whispers tales of adventure, and the distant roar of the waterfalls harmonises with my heartbeat. Each zip brings me closer to the heart of the Nile.

The real magic happens in the moments as I hung mid-air, suspended between the earth and sky. Time seems to pause, allowing me to soak in the beauty of the surroundings. The sun paints the water with hues of gold.

The final zipline course brings me back to land, concluding the breathtaking adventure. Adrenaline still gushing through my veins, I could not help but marvel at the surreal experience.

Future

Currently, on top of ziplining the facility provides a variety of activities, including hikes, meals, accommodation, and nature walks. Looking ahead, they envision an exciting enhancement. By the end of 2024, the plan is to introduce a dual zipline configuration, allowing couples to zipline side by side. This new addition aims to elevate the adventure, fostering shared moments of thrill and excitement for couples seeking a unique and memorable experience together.

Elsewhere in Jinja

Jinja offers a plethora of other activities to suit every taste. History enthusiasts can explore the Railway Museum, a treasure trove of locomotive heritage that offers a fascinating journey through time.The option to try bungee jumping or take on water biking awaits, promising an exhilarating blend of adrenaline pumping and relaxation.

Thrill seekers looking for an aquatic adventure can dare the white-water rafting challenges on the Nile. Alternatively, those seeking a more leisurely quest can relax while tubing on the serene Nile, drifting along its gentle currents, and immersing themselves in the tranquil beauty that surrounds them.