Mafabi courts storm with  dismissal of Ingrid from FDC

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) showed it can perform a miracle by causing a rainstorm without any nimbus clouds in the skies.

Out of the blue (forget the pun), FDC secretary general Nathan Nandala Mafabi ordered the dismissal of Ingrid Turinawe, Winnie Babihuga and Darius Tweyambe from the party for violating its constitution to run as Independent candidates.

Ingrid, a former head of the women’s league and national mobiliser, lost the Rukungiri Municipality MP primary race to Dr Wallen Nuwagaba. She protested her defeat, citing rigging and accused some party leaders of side-lining key members in favour of upstarts. She then decided to go it as an Independent.

But quoting Article 12(d) of the party, Mafabi used his administrative powers at Najjanankumbi to expel the trio for standing as Independents.

He urged FDC members and party structures of Rukungiri to only solicit support for the official party candidates and warned of dire consequences if anyone defied his directives.

“Any member of the party who campaigns for an Independent candidate or otherwise shall be expelled from the party,” Mafabi warned.

However, the decision has drawn mixed feelings in the party where Ingrid is considered one of the strongest pillars for her dedication to the struggle and fighting for all party members.

She has always been on the frontline to campaign for any FDC candidate, especially during by-elections and her mobilisation is especially valued in Najjanankumbi.

Some party leaders believe that the best Mafabi should have done was to issue an order restraining Ingrid and her like from using party signs, symbols and colours, or threaten suing them since their actions violate electoral regulations.

As it stands, Ingrid’s campaign posters are in light blue and white colours of FDC. Although she does not use the symbols, she was at hand to receive the party’s presidential flag bearer Patrick Oboi Amuriat in Rukungiri, a district that has overwhelmingly voted FDC since Besigye cut ranks with NRM in 2001. The former FDC leader hails from Rukungiri.

While FDC were pulling off a Houdini by causing a storm in the calm, Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, was going the other way in his politics of juggling public sentiments.

Campaigning in West Nile, Bobi Wine doubled up on his promise to Rebecca Kadaga-loving Kamuli voters by endorsing NRM’s Dr Charles Ayume.

“I have studied Mr Ayume for a long time and he inspires me. I know he will not say anything good about me but wherever he is, tell him that I support him,” he said.

And, while he traced his ancestral lineage to Luuka during his campaign in the Busoga District, in Koboko, Bobi said Dr Ayume’s father, Francis Ayume, who was Uganda’s Attorney General at the time of his death (2004), inspired him while growing up and that’s why he chose to endorse his son.

All is well except that what happens when Bobi Wine goes to an area that “can die” for President Museveni? Will he urge them to vote the incumbent saying he has admired Museveni all his life? Or will he promise to win but let Museveni rule until nature takes its course?



If you asked the minister of State for Investment, Evelyn Anite, she will probably respond with foam at the corners of her mouth. While Bobi Wine was in her constituency in Koboko, she took to his ghetto area of Kamwokya to tell the youth her flexed mind.

After goading them about how they are jobless because of Bobi Wine, never mind that they have been jobless even before the NUP leader started his political journey, Anite boasted that she told the President that Dr Ayume was in bed with Bobi Wine and was therefore not a good pick for NRM.

Some defeats are hard to take in. It is even sadder that it comes as another pair of rivals were agreeing without knowing on what to do.

While addressing NRM leaders from Jinja City, President Museveni promised to withdraw soldiers from Lakes Kyoga and Victoria.

“We want the indigenous people on these lakes through the NRM structures to show us who are the people who can take over the lake and protect it before I pull out those soldiers,” he said.

Four days later, the Alliance for National Transformation presidential candidate, Maj Gen (rtd) Mugisha Muntu, told voters in Serere District that he would withdraw the soldiers from the lake because their presence “has caused untold suffering to fishermen.”