Ousted Binaisa appeals to US president Carter, British prime minister Thatcher

Left to right: Members of the Military Commission Maj Zed Maruru, Mr Yoweri Museveni, Mr Paulo Muwanga, Maj Gen Tito Okello and Lt Col Oyite-Ojok. PHOTOS/ FILE

By  Isaac Mufumba

What you need to know:

  • Binaisa claimed that he had appealed to Nyerere through an emissary, to be set free, but that Nyerere’s response had been that TPDF would protect him from harm until a “safe house, driver and guard” could be found for him.