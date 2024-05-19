Powers of Parliament: Are Ugandans up against a monster they created?

Parliament was recently in the spotlight over alleged illegal recruitment of staff, profligacy and abuse of public funds. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  Isaac Mufumba

What you need to know:

  • Commentators say neither police, nor the Inspector General of Government, or any other agency with the capacity to investigate alleged corruption or impropriety, can launch an investigation against Parliament, an institution on which they depend on in order to operate.