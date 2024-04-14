What next for embattled Mpuuga?

Former Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga (right) takes his party president Robert Kyagulanyi (left) on a tour of Masaka City in May 2023. PHOTOS/ Courtesy of @MathiasMpuuga on X

By  Derrick Kiyonga

What you need to know:

  • The political career of Mathias Mpuuga, the former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament (LoP), seems to be in jeopardy following the fallout with his party‘s leadership. But as Derrick Kiyonga writes, the Nyendo-Mukungwe Member of Parliament (MP) has laid strategies of turning the tide in his favour.