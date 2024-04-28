When Vincent Otti killed to prove that LRA guns were not rusty

LRA fighters inside Garamba National Park in the north-eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. PHOTO/ FILE 

By  Isaac Mufumba

What you need to know:

  • After the bullets were silent, the soldiers were ordered to fire a second time on the dead corpses, probably to make sure. Then they fired a third time to make sure all the people had been shot. 
  • Researchers on the LRA have never been able to put a finger at the point in time when the rebel outfit got angry with the civilians.