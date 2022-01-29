Breaking News: Former ethics minister Simon Lokodo dies in Geneva

Barigye didn’t waste the little money playing football gave him

Legends of Lugogo. The KCCA team in 1993 at Mwanza: Back row L-R: Peter Wandyette, Dr Timothy Mutesasira (team manager), George Nsimbe, Ibrahim Kongo, Derrick Muyanja, Steven Mugalu, Chris Njuki, Julius Kisekka, Moses Senkubuge, Muhammad Katongole, Fred Mugisha (coach), and Sadiq Wassa. Front row L-R: Barigye, Hamidu Senyonga, John Mandwara, Fred Musisi, Charles Kinyera, Patrick Mukalazi, Mike Mutebi and Charles Senyange. PHOTO/FILE

By  SAM MPOZA

What you need to know:

  • Focus. Where many young footballers squander their earnings in bling lifestyle, Barigye made sure he retired into a meaningful livelihood.

It is now 15 years since former KCCA and Uganda Cranes left winger Augustine Barigye quit football for business.
This after playing for Nsambya, KCCA, URA and Water in a football career that stretched from 1991 to 2007.
Barigye now is a real estate and property manager on top of a good number of fuel stations he owns in Wakiso District.

