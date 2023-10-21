Caf: AFL to redefine Africa’s soccer route

The continent witnessed the African Football League (AFL) get off to a historic kick-off after East Africa’s giants Simba SC hosted continental kings Al Ahly of Egypt in Tanzania’s coastal Dar es Salaam on Friday.

AFL is the latest baby by the Confederation of African Football (Caf). It is an idea initially mooted by Fifa president Gianni Infantino two years ago to create a stage for the continent’s premier top clubs.

“These are exciting times for African football because African football is redefining its route,” said Caf head of broadcast and communications Luxolo September in an interview early this week.

After interactions, Caf president Patrice Motsepe announced early this year that this inaugural edition would have eight participating teams only.

They include Angolan champions Petró de Luanda who host South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns tonight, DR Congo’s face Tunisian side Esperance while Enyimba are in Moroccan bigwigs Wydad Casablanca’s way in a wrap of two-legged quarterfinals on Sunday.

Simply, the best African clubs are competing but the majority of the continent is still yet to fully conceptualize it all. “It is a platform for the continent’s top clubs to play amongst each other in a quick short format and create excitement,” September stated.

The aforementioned clubs have built their legacies based on the successes achieved in the Caf Champions League tournament over the years.

September was quick to state that Africa’s soccer destination set out by our forefathers in 1957 has not changed but rather getting redefined. So what is new?

“We looked into a lot of these (existing) competitions and we looked up to the revenues that were tied up to this thing and we looked at our goals and dreams, and it was quite clear for us that to achieve our goals and dreams, we needed to come up with new products that are going to bring the necessary revenues and stimulate the growth of African football to super charge it to the destination that we all desire,” he said.

“The AFL is an exciting idea that is really bringing out change. By change, it is not replacing anything; it is bringing about innovation in this space.”

Infantino in July 2021 said that African clubs would rake in about $100 million in revenue. Top European clubs led by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez initially fronted a similar idea called the European Super League but Uefa quashed it, seeing it as a threat to the lucrative Uefa Champions League.

September instead sees no rivalry between the Caf Champions League and the new AFL. “These are not competing factors, these are collaborating factors. AFL is the sister competition to the Caf Champions League. One does not replace the other, it is a complementary relationship.”

“If you think about the number of games that the European teams are playing, each team plays about 54-60 matches. In Africa, our teams play about 34 matches a season, that’s almost half of that.

“If you look at the 60 matches and the revenues that are generated, Africa needs to catch up. Not only with the matches because the matches are linked to content and content is linked to revenue. African football needs innovative solutions so that it can be self-sustaining itself,” he further stressed.

The selected eight African clubs will play a total 14 matches in knockout format and will share $13.8 million in revenue from Caf after the final next month.

AFL further kicked off weeks after Caf announced 13 different sponsors including global agency IMG who took over the broadcast rights in the aftermath of termination of Lagardère Sports’ $1 billion deal over 12 years in 2019.

“The revenues are distributed among the full members of Caf. The AFL is not there to benefit only a few. The revenues, the money and the spin-offs of this competition will filter through the entire continent. Our dreams are not only for a few. Our dreams are for a better continent,” he explained.

Caf, through a recent meeting held by Motsepe with top officials, formed African Clubs Association which is set to realign the club calendars and thereby formalize AFL and grow its size of competition.

Change is initially not welcome but Caf is not about to stop nurturing its baby. “It is not possible to get consensus amongst 100 people right? But as long as 90 are with you, you must move along with it,” September added.

AFRICA FOOTBALL LEAGUE

QUARTERFINALS - FIRST LEGS

Saturday

6.30pm: Petró (ANG) vs. Sundowns (RSA)

Sunday

9pm: TP Mazembe (DRC) vs. Esperance (TUN)