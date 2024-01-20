Rams dare Heathens in David vs. Goliath Uganda Cup final

On paper, the difference between Platinum Credit Heathens and Lifeguard Rams is like night and day.

One is a 12-time Uganda Cup final, while the other will be in the final for the very first time.

The two sides will meet today at Kings Park Arena in Bweyogerere to decide the winner of this year’s Uganda Cup final.

It is unfamiliar territory for the Rams, who needed a coin toss to separate themselves from Plascon Mongers in Entebbe last weekend following a 19-all draw after extra time.

Richard Lumu’s charges became only the fifth team to make the Uganda Cup finals since its inception in 1999, joining a rare class that has today’s opponents Heathens, KCB Kobs, Stanbic Black Pirates and Makerere Impis.

More than ready

Rams might be massive underdogs against the defending champions, but they live for days like these when the odds are against them.

“We are coming all out to win Uganda Cup this time round,” tactician Lumu told Score ahead of the final.

He added: “We are aware of the challenge Heathens possess, having faced them in the group stages, and we have corrected our mistakes. We hope to go all out.”

Heathens defeated Rams 26-06 in Pool A of the group games and will be favourites when the two sides walk onto the pitch this afternoon.

“We lack the experience because it’s a young squad that has not been at this stage before, but we hope to get the better of Heathens.”

The Makerere outfit used the Christmas period to hold a training and bonding camp, from which they returned to defeat rivals Impis 19-11 in the quarterfinal.

Rams are much smaller in size compared to Heathens and will be expected to largely rely on their kicking game to gain territory and points in the game.

In players like Ryan Juuko, Michael Kalyango, Hashim Kabogoza and team captain Joseph Kana, Lumu has the human resource to pause some questions.

Respect Rams

The fact that sport is not played on paper suggests that a game like this one can go either way and Heathens’ head coach, Muhammad Athiyo, appreciates the challenge ahead.

“I believe any team that makes the final has fought hard and deserves to be there,” Athiyo told this newspaper.

“We are not going to walk in and expect them (Rams) to give it to us. We have to fight hard to win the title at the end of the day,” he added.

Heathens have an embarrassment of riches and defeated Kobs at Legends last Saturday following a monster performance by youngster Malcom Okello, who scored 20 of the team’s 30 points from his left boot.

The experience of players like Michael Wokorach, Lawrence Ssebuliba and Charles Uhuru assures Heathens of leadership to rule out any suggestions of complacency in a Cup final.

Uganda Cup

Finals (Kings Park Arena)

W -Nile Rapids vs. Avengers -2pm