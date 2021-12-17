Rest with the angels, Robert Sseguya

Author, Mr Moses Banturaki. PHOTO/FILE.

By  Moses Banturaki

What you need to know:

  • It wasn’t so much in the physical sense as it was in this almost contagious passion that convinced one that Soggy didn’t do rugby out of a sense of duty. The man loved what he did, and 20 years on the job is testimony to that. Rugby has lost a pillar.

The man had been ailing since May and despite all the best efforts of the Rugby fraternity few people, if at all, ever emerge from a beating handed out by stage four cancer. And cancers are of varying degrees of deadliness, but none more lethal than Leukemia. He was doomed. And so it was that on Tuesday, December 14, Ugandan Rugby legend Robert Sseguya, aka Soggy, lost the battle and his life to Leukemia.

