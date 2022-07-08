Singleton climaxes with friends tipping history

The beauty about knockout championships is that they allow fresh scripts each episode.

And that’s how Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira are in the final of the Entebbe Singleton Match-play Golf Challenge final just a year after starting the game.

Being novices at the same time, they became friends after Ndase loved Akatuhurira’s style of play during the Kakira Open last year.

Now they will take on Joram Tumwine and Julius Borore in the final at the par-71 course today. The winner is guaranteed an all-expenses paid trip to the Dubai Desert Classic in UAE in January courtesy of RwandAir.

The two pairings will be the centre of attraction as a sizable field of about 200 players gathers at the par-71 course to wrap up the competition’s Season VI.

Handicap 29 player Tumwine and High Court registrar Borore, off handicap 22, have an even stronger bond. They have known each other for seven years and are keen on showcasing that today.

“We will play the game to enjoy it,” said Tumwine, a member of Namulonge and Mbarara clubs who is self-employed in the construction sector.

But medical doctor Ndase and tax consultant Akatuhurira believe they have put in enough time to earn the top prize.

“We have been practicing together,” handicap 14 player Ndase said.

For every round since the last 32, they practice against the pairings their opponents ejected in the previous rounds.

And certainly, Ndase and Aka must have asked for game time with Brian Cable and James O’Sullivan who lost to Tumwine and Borore 1-up via a third-hole sudden-death play-off in the semi-final on June 11.

“That is the biggest strategy,” Ndase noted. “When we feel we are good to go, we versus each other.”

The trick has delivered some of the best scores of the tournament this season. In the semifinal, they beat the Kagombes of Charles and Edrae 7/6 (7-up with six holes to spare).

In the last 32, they got over Sean Kinsella and Dejan Stepanovic 7/5 at the green of par-4 Hole No.13. However, Tumwine and Kabale club member Borore’s experience will test the flying newbies.

Road to final

Semifinal

bt. Charles Kagombe & Edrae Kagombe 7/6

Quarterfinal

bt. William Bizibu & Alex Kazenga 6/4

Last 16

bt. Patrick Kagoro & Fred Kasumba 4/3

Last 32

bt. Sean Kinsella & Dejan Stepanovic 7/5

Road to final

Semifinal

bt. Brian Cable & James O’Sullivan 1-up (s/d 3rd hole p/o)

Quarterfinal

bt. Patricia Nakasi & Berna Musanabera 2/1

Last 16

bt. Patrick Kagoro & Fred Kasumba 4/3

Last 32

bt. Hillary Ndugutsye & Morris Ongwech 5/3



















