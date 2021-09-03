Uganda, Kenya face off in Derby Trophy

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

By Innocent Ndawula More by this Author

The coronavirus pandemic has truncated every step taken by cricket in the country since the start of last year.

It has become so complex for the game’s thinkers at Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) that have not held local leagues across all formats for two years.

Yet, the pressure has piled up on national team coaches ahead of a very busy spell on the international stage for both men and women.

Senior national men’s team coach Laurence Mahatlane has spent months in preparation after the Cricket Cranes lost 5-0 in their Tour of Namibia during the Castle Lite Series played in April.

Whereas that can be a rough prep, Mahatlane has had to exercise extra patience after his biggest assignment on cards – the second leg of the ICC World Cup Challenge League (WCCL) B - was postponed.

But the South African tactician has been a key member in arranging the inaugural Derby Trophy which pits Uganda against neighbours Kenya in three 50-Over matches beginning today at the University Oval in Kyambogo.

Advertisement

Allure of internationals

“Its great to be back at cricket, I think especially after the lockdown. A lot of the boys have been down under cooked but to get back and really get stuck in, playing some international cricket, exciting series coming ahead,“ Mahatlane said.

The Derby Trophy, akin to the Elgon Cup in rugby or the Victoria Cup in golf, offers Uganda a chance to finetune preparations ahead of next month’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifiers in Kigali, Rwanda.

Mahatlane has a 20-man squad and picking from his Windhoek side, he has made seven changes with veteran spinner Frank Nsubuga, his younger brother Roger Mukasa as well as top-order batsmen Hamu Kayondo and Shahzad Kamal as notable omissions.

The voids left by the quartet, who are on a break, have not created any cracks to bother, no. They offer room for youngsters like Gerald Mubiru, Cosmas Kyewuta, Jonathan Kizza and Richard Agamire to prove their worth in the Trophy duels and the Pearl of Africa Tri-Series involving Nigeria that starts September 7.

“So that’s more opportunities for more players. This will help us in understanding how players respond under pressure in international cricket and where they are,” noted Mahatlane.

Returnees ready

Left-arm seamer Charles Waiswa and batting lynch-pin Saud Islam are back in the fold for the first time since Uganda won the ICC WCCL B round one in Oman back in November 2019.

“It will be intense, we’ll be playing 12 games in 13 days so a lot will be required from them, not only physically but also mentally. So that for me, is very exciting that we are starting to create a bit of depth and a bit of competition for every position in the team,” added Mahatlane.

Brian Masaba retains his captain’s role and together with Kenneth Waiswa, the pairing spent last month shaping up in Kenyan franchises.

They will be familiar faces when they face the unit marshalled by all-rounder Shem Ngoche. Alex Obanda, Rushab Patel, Gurdeep Singh and Irfan Karim will play key roles in coach David Obuya’s plans.

Derby Trophy

TODAY | 10am

Uganda vs. Kenya 50 Overs

Sunday | 10am

Uganda vs. Kenya 50 Overs

TUESDAY | 10am

Uganda vs. Kenya 50 Overs

KADUNA STATE TOUR OF UGANDA

Sunday | 10am

Uganda U19s vs. Kaduna

[email protected]