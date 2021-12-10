Volleyball teams fight for places as first round nears end

By beating bottom side Airforce today and Ndejje tomorrow at Sport-S grounds in Nsambya, Nemostars will have a chance of ending the first round of the National Volleyball League top of the log.

The defending champions are second in the table with a 6-1 record behind Sport-S, who have played a game more and are on a 7-1 run.

The two sides will conclude their first-round action this weekend.

Sport-S, who fell to the title holders last weekend, are on 21 points, three ahead of the chasing Nemostars.

Fancied to win the remaining games with maximum points, the two top sides will be level on 24 points at the end of the first half of the season.

Sport-S play Prisons tomorrow to conclude the first round.

Orange Block Busters (OBB), who have only played five games thus far, are the other side to have lost a single game this season.

Their loss came in the clash with Sport-S but their 3-1 win over Nemostars will have left head coach Lawrence Yakan with belief his side can beat any other side in the division.

“We had a wake up call against OBB and I am glad we managed to bounce back from it,” Nemostars’ Andrew Okapis told Score.

Warren Muhangi of Sport-S believes his side remain under-dogs in the title race and are grateful for every win they pick along the way.

“As a team we are under-dogs so we appreciate every win,” Muhangi told this paper.

The talent on his team, however, is good enough and will be expected to challenge for the title.

Only four teams make the playoffs and at the moment, Sport-S, Nemostars, Nkumba and OBB occupy these positions.

However, KAVC and KCCA are in hot pursuit and both fancy their chances of dislodging the teams ahead of them to book a playoff spot.