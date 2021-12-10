Volleyball teams fight for places as first round nears end

Block this. Bernard Malinga of Nemostars spikes against Sport-S at Nsambya court last week. Photo / Ismail Kezaala

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

  • The defending champions are second in the table with a 6-1 record behind Sport-S, who have played a game more and are on a 7-1 run.

By beating bottom side Airforce today and Ndejje tomorrow at Sport-S grounds in Nsambya, Nemostars will have a chance of ending the first round of the National Volleyball League top of the log.

