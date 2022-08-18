Court awards custody of Dos Santos' body to widow

A Spanish court has allowed the body of Angola’s former president José Eduardo dos Santos to be repatriated. It has also awarded custody of the body to his widow Ana Paula dos Santos, the country’s state television station TPA reported Wednesday.

Dos Santos, 79, died on July 8 in Barcelona where he was seeking medical treatment.

The former First Lady Ana Paula was married to Dos Santos in 1992 and together have four children.

Meanwhile, Tchizé dos Santos, one of Dos Santos’ daughters, said she will appeal the decision. She argues that the custody of the former head of state’s body should be awarded to his sons because Ana Paula was not with their father from 2017.

The Spanish court maintained that Ana Paula dos Santos has legitimacy because she did not divorce the former leader.