Daughter of Angola's Dos Santos demands autopsy on foul play fears

A daughter of Angola's former president Jose Eduardo Dos Santos, who died Friday in Barcelona, has demanded the hospital retain his body for an autopsy following fears of foul play.

Tchize dos Santos "has requested... that the Teknon medical centre hold onto the body.. until an appropriate autopsy is carried out on fears it could be transferred to Angola," her lawyers said in a statement.

The 79-year-old was rushed to hospital and placed in in intensive care after suffering a cardiac arrest on June 23, his family said.

But on Monday, his 44-year-old daughter -- whose full name is Welwitschia dos Santos -- filed a legal case against his current wife and personal physician for attempted murder, police and her lawyers said.

In Friday's statement, her lawyers said the complaint included allegations relating to "attempted murder, failure to exercise a duty of care, injury resulting from gross negligence and disclosure of secrets by people close to him".

According to the complaint, she believes her father's current wife, Ana Paula, and his personal physician are responsible for the deterioration in his health.

She claimed her father and his wife had been separated for some time, meaning she had no right to make decisions about his health.

Former Angolan president Jose Eduardo dos Santos' daughter Welwitschia "Tchize" dos Santos. AFP PHOTO



Police confirmed receiving the complaint and said they had opened an inquiry.

She had also asked the Spanish authorities to ensure her father's protection and requested that only his children be allowed to visit him.