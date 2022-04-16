DR Congo condemns US police shooting of its expat

Kinshasa has condemned the shooting by a white US police officer of one of its emigrants nearly two weeks ago, according to a transcript of a government meeting seen on Saturday.

Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old whose family reportedly immigrated to the United States in 2014 as they fled war in the Democratic Republic of Congo, was killed during a traffic stop in the city of Grand Rapids, Michigan on April 4 by a white police officer.

He became the latest in a grim litany of black people dying at the hands of police in the United States that has ignited widespread protests against racism and demands for reform.

During a government meeting on Friday, DR Congo Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde "forcefully condemned the cowardly assassination by a white police officer in the United States of a citizen of Congolese origin Patrick Lyoya, unarmed, during a traffic stop," according to the minutes of the meeting.