Bankers’ chief tips fresh graduates on business opportunity amidst Covid-19 setbacks

While the economy continues to suffer setbacks resulting from Covid-19 pandemic, good entrepreneurial skills and innovativeness provide unexploited opportunities to the business world ready for harnessing.

Mr Mathias Katamba the chairperson Uganda Bankers’ Association believes that the Covid-19 pandemic that has left the economy badly performing comes with an additional opportunity for new business ventures that can only be harnessed by individuals ready to keep key business principles while at the same time investing time in new business opportunities.

“You are graduating at a time when most of the business ventures that you probably planned to start have since changed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The office set up has changed and employers have shifted and adjusted to ensure that businesses remain strong. Besides your professional work, your side business hassle should be one where you purpose yourself, delay gratification, remain humble and take responsibility in all your ventures,” he advised the Ndejje University graduating class for the year2020/2021 Class at the University Main Campus on Saturday.

While the opportunities are many, you still need to be consistent and take your personal health as basic. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic challenges, the prospective employers are out for flexible employees. Be ready to adjust with the new changes at the workplace, he adds.

Dr Fredrick Kakembo, the Ndejje University Deputy Vice Chancellor advised the fresh graduates to value the time spent at University amidst the Covid-19 pandemic challenges that shifted the mode of teaching to On-line learning as the Country observed the Covid-19 pandemic guidelines.

In line with the Theme for Commencement Lecture “Entrepreneurship, Creativity beyond Education in a Crisis Era,” the University has been shaping you for a global economy where you are expected to defend the time you have spent at University and come out as the best choice at your respective work places including the business.

“At Ndejje University, we quickly adjusted to the new normal, taking advantage of the On-line learning system to ensure that the students complete their respective courses. We have been able to shape our students in line with the modern challenges for resilience, remaining focused, humility and hard work. We expect the fresh graduates to lead by example and shine at their respective work places despite the challenges, he said.