Five primary schools miss PLE results

At least five schools in Bukedea District have missed out on their Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results for the year 2023.

The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) January 25 released PLE results for schools across the country in an event presided by education minister and first lady Janet Museveni.

But schools reported to be having missing results include Akero Primary School, Koutulai Primary School, Malera Primary School, Kolir Primary School and Anyumutamu New Primary School.

Jane Ogwang Anyango, the Bukedea inspector of schools told Monitor that the district registered 5,276 candidates but only 152 obtained a first grade.

“Our analysis is not yet done because five schools are missing their results,” Anyongo observed.

Speaking on Friday, Bukedea District Education Officer (DEO) Stephen Okurut said that the cause of missing results is “some schools having a debt with UNEB.”

“UNEB introduced a policy whereby any school with un-cleared debt would not access results,” Okurut noted adding that “some of the schools have minor debts that could have caused them to miss results.”

“When these schools pay money and clear UNEB, they will get their results,” he remarked.

Bukedea District has a total of 98 government aided and ten private primary schools.