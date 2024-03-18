Immaculate heart Girl’s on the road to excellence

For the past eight years, Immaculate Heart Girl’s School, Nyakibale has been among the academic giants in the country producing more than 80 percent of the candidates with top grades.

On Saturday March 9, 2023, the school organised a thanksgiving with the deputy speaker of Parliament Mr Thomas Tayebwa as guest of honour. Mr Tayebwa noted that the school’s products were a symbol of humility and good upbringing. He acknowledged the humble beginnings of the school and how it has metamorphosed into a first world school.

“Some few years ago, this was like any other school. Today it is like a five-star hotel, studying from here is a privilege, there is no way a person should fail if they are studying from here. The schools we attended have no alumni, those who went there do not want to be associated with them, but now everyone who came here wants to be mentioned. In our daily work, we find all the people who came through here employable because they are humble and dedicated.” Mr Tayebwa told the students and parents at the school.

Humble beginnings

Located in Rukungiri District, southwestern Uganda, the story of the second girls’ only school in Kigezi region has been testimony to solid leadership, patience, commitment, values established humility and prayer.

“When we were at Immaculate Heart, there were serious gender challenges. No one expected girls join school and complete their studies. We followed the first examples of resilience, yet our parents thought they were protecting us from predators in coeducational schools. They thought the environment of girls-only was fit for our education while the community thought we were alienated from men and would never get married. Bottom-line, the values at the school made us what we are,” Ms Beatrice Rwakimari, the former Ntungamo MP said.

Founded with 38 students on March 8, 1969 a date that coincides with International Women’s Day, demystifying the various gender biases has been key to the foundation.

Leadership matters

From the previous leadership in the 1990s when the Rev Sr Margaret Magoba was head teacher succeeded by Sr Petronila Ahikire (RIP) who died in 2005, there has been great transformation in academics and infrastructure.

“Our school’s main objective of educating the girl child holistically has been realised,” Sr Gladyce Kachope, the school head teacher said.

From Sr Kachope’s reign in 2006, the school has realised a change from physical infrastructure with current Shs10bn multipurpose building (yet to be completed) which houses a chapel, main hall, dining, examination halls and different offices has reshaped the school and is currently the ‘face of Rukungiri Municipality’.

Academically

From 2010, the school has been among the top 10 in the country at UCE and UACE most times coming on top of the traditional performers, boys’ schools in the region.

In 2023, the school had 397 students in Senior Four and 378 of these passed in Grade One while 19 came in Grade Two. This ranked Immaculate fourth in the country and first in the western region.

At A-Level, an improvement has also been registered. The school had two students who scored 20 points in 2023 better than the previous year. Then, 13 students scored 19 points among others. The best candidates have been science students a performance that challenges females in science bias.

Holistic development

“We have never struggled to be the best in exams, we are not competing with anyone, we are just educating girls to be better people, not only when they are in school but out there. We want women who can change the world,” Sr Kachope asserts.

When their self-esteem increases, their results become better. We tell them they can be better than anyone in the world and they are making it. Everywhere you meet our products, they outshine others.”

The Kigezi diocese Vicar General Msgr John Vianney Sunday, commended the leadership of the school, saying such leadership is bringing in the fruits of performance.

“Performance is a result of great leadership. A leader who plays a team, who encourages the people they lead, and works to fulfill the goals, always makes a performance statement. Immaculate Heart has been blessed with good leadership, an enabling environment which have been central in improving performance,” Msgr Sunday said.

The Rukungiri woman MP Ms Medius Kaharata, an old girl , noted the culture that encourages learners to compete and gives them a value of independence as key in improving performance.

Bumpy road?

With 2,238 students, it is one of the biggest schools in Uganda. However, Sr Kachope said the increasing numbers are depleting the available space causing a need for further expansion and development of infrastructure.