Marietta Inshuti beat cancer, bagged First Class degree

In 2022, the world was staggering its way back onto its feet while recovering from the damage that Covid-19 had caused. Countries were opening up borders, airports, schools, businesses, and people were now free to leave their homes.

Meanwhile, Marietta Inshuti Mbonye, who was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering at Makerere University, developed symptoms that were far different from those experienced by people affected by Covid-19.

Inshuti was in third year at the time when the university resumed after the Ministry of Health okayed education institutions to open their gates to students, but follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government.

Health concern

“It was after the pandemic when we had returned to university that I realised I had a blockage in my nose that was causing profuse nose bleeding and preventing me from breathing properly,” Inshuti recounts.

Her mother advised Inshuti to seek medical consultation from an ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist. The specialist tried to stop the bleeding but it persisted and he recommended a CT scan of her head and neck.

“The CT scan showed a tumour in my nasal cavity. They did a biopsy test whose results revealed that the tumour was cancerous. I was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL),” Inshuti shares.

The non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a type of cancer that begins in the lymphatic system, which is part of the germ-fighting immune system. The white blood cells grow abnormally and can form tumours throughout the body. Its signs and symptoms include, but are not limited to fever, abdominal pain and chest pain or troubled breathing.

According to the National Library of Medicine, US, a study by Sandeep A. Padala and Avyakta Kallam, (DLBCL) is the most common lymphoma, accounting for about 25percent to 30 percent of all non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“This disease presents as a rapidly growing mass or enlarging lymph nodes in a nodal or extranodal site. Though aggressive, it does respond well to chemotherapy. It can affect many organ systems and is best managed by an interprofessional team, including the medical oncologist, radiation oncologist, and nephrologists. Radiation therapy can be needed in extranodal lymphomas.

Support matters

“It was only by God’s grace and my parents’ support that I was able to cope. With God I was able to keep calm and not jump to conclusions because we did not know anyone who had gone through such. So, I was a bit ignorant to how the experience would be,” she says.

Marietta adds that her family was supportive through the bout of sickness. For instance, her mother took two months leave off work when Inshuti had just been diagnosed with cancer to ensure that she got proper medical attention.

“My mother came to every hospital appointment. She made me breakfast and juice every day. She prayed for me every day. Dad and my siblings were equally there for me in every other way,” recollects the daughter of Herbert and Joyce Mbabazi Mbonye, residents of Bwebajja in Wakiso District.

About the funds and classes?

Inshuti says her family did not have to worry about the financial burden that comes with cancer treatment because her case had been identified under a medical study at the Uganda Cancer Institute. Therefore, the institute catered for all medical costs.

“Once I started treatment, it took me a little while to get used to the medical routines. Once I got used, everything became much easier. Of course, I experienced all the side effects people talk about such as hair loss and vomiting. But once I was done, I was thankful and relieved,” she adds.

“While undergoing treatment, I would only go to the university for tests and exams, but I did the rest of my classes virtually with the help of my friend Ruth Nsibirwa who would connect her phone to Zoom and sit at the front row of the class to make sure that I attend the lecture from home as well,” she shares.

Inshuti says she was out of school for one semester because her treatment lasted four and a half months. By the time she rejoined the university, she had successfully beaten cancer and her hair had grown a bit. She braided her hair, so most of her peers could not tell that she was sick until her last class in the last semester when she opened up to them.

Ambitious

Ms Nsibirwa, describes Inshuti as a very intelligent, focused and determined student. She says after recovering from cancer, Inshuti contested for a post of guild representative at the school of engineering and she won. She was also successfully elected as the deputy guild speaker.

“We were in a discussion group of eight; five girls and three boys. When Marietta (Inshuti) had just returned, she joked that since she had finally beaten cancer, we should all score First Class degrees. Surprisingly, our group scored first class degrees.” Ms Nsibirwa adds.

Inshuti scored a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.59 in engineering at university.

Lessons

The mechanical engineer says she beat cancer and will be under medical supervision for the rest of her life. But, as time goes by, the duration between her medical checkups shall increase.

She also says cancer is not a death sentence. There is life after treatment and encourages cancer patients never to give up on pursuing the other side of their lives. She called on parents to continue supporting their children as they battle the deadly disease.

“I am currently doing an internship at Uganda Airlines and my passion for travel and mechanical engineering gives one the opportunity to go into various fields. So, I would like to pursue a field that helps me fulfil my passion of seeing the world,” she concludes.



QUICK FACTS

Marietta Inshuti Mbonye attended Entebbe Christian Primary School, Nabisunsa Girls’ School and Gayaza High School.

“I have been a fairly excellent student throughout my academics, I scored aggregate six at Primary Leaving Examinations, aggregate 11 at Senior Four (Uganda Certificate of Examination), 16 points at Senior Six (UACE).”

The support system : Inshuti credits her family and classmates.

Her mother took two months leave off work when Inshuti had just been diagnosed with cancer and ensured that she got proper medical attention.