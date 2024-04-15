Marietta Inshuti beat cancer, bagged First Class degree

Marietta Inshuti Mbonye who  holds a Bachelor of  Science  in Mechanical Engineering  graduated with a CGPA of 4.59 after a delicate  balance of  cancer  medication and studying  hard. PHOTOS/ Marietta  inshuti  MBONYE.

By  Rogers Magala

What you need to know:

  • Marietta Inshuti Mbonye felt a blockage while breathing and suffered constant nosebleeds.
  • After a CT scan, the doctor discovered a cancerous tumour  in her nasal cavity.
  • The then third year mechanical engineering student, had to undergo cancer treatment while attending classes. She graduated with a CGPA of 4.59.