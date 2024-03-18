MUK awards top business students

Makerere University in partnership with three companies awarded12 business academic giants of the 74th graduation cohort that graduated in January.

The awarding ceremony was held at Makerere University Kampala last week. There, academic stars were presented with cash prizes, mentorship, graduate trainee opportunities and scholarships from Prudential Uganda, the Association of Chartered Accountants (ACCA) and Economic Policy Research Centre (EPRC).

While addressing the beneficiaries, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, the Makerere University Vice Chancellor, said the efforts to restore a conducive learning environment was the key factor for their excellence.

“Count yourself lucky and extremely bright for getting a good Makerere degree. Now that you have your First Class [degree], you can go anywhere in the world and you will be considered favourably,” Prof Nawangwe said.

Makerere has entered into Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with different companies to provide students with a platform where they can gain exposure and practice their professions.

The companies have not only provided technical support but they give students scholarships to get certified as per the work requirements.

“We have had a good working relationship with the three companies. They know the industry better than us,” the VC said. “When they come and inspire our students, we are confident that Makerere products will shine, serve humanity and make their alma mater proud.”

During his time as a student at the same institution in the 1970s, Prof Nawangwe said, there were not more than 2,000 students studying for degrees in Uganda.

“Africa’s population is growing rapidly and getting employed may be near impossible. I implore you to try countries abroad whose population is going down,” he urged.

Support assured

The function was also graced by Prof Eria Hisali, the Principal of College of Business and Management Sciences (CoBAMS). Prof Hisali encouraged graduates to further their education.He pledged support from the college staff and university at large.

“If it requires writing a reference letter when you are applying for a job or you want to go for further studies abroad, we are available to help you. Don’t hesitate to reach out to us,” the principal said.

He thanked Prof Nawangwe for the hard work and ensuring they bring on board and sign the MOU on behalf of the university.

“There is a need to tap into other opportunities such as conducting research with our partners because currently we are more confined in awards and training of students.”

Invested in research

Jude Sebuliba, the best student of Master of Arts in Economics with CGPA of 4.95, does not regret investing his time into research and passing with flying colours.

He is now employed at EPRC at Makerere University where he is doing research and has been exposed to many opportunities that have groomed his career.

“if there is any chance availed, I want to enroll for a PhD and do more impactful research that will contribute to the development of our country,” Sebuliba said.

He has done several research projects and his Master’s research looked at the impact of remittances to inflation in Uganda.

The Master’s student dreams of doing more research locally and internationally with an aim of changing the world to be a better place to be.

“My findings indicated there is a positive impact between remittances and inflation.

At university, one of the main tactics of excellence is discussion groups and most of the students who cooperate with their colleagues pass with flying colours.

Consistency

Anneliz Namuddu, a graduate of the Bachelor of Science with Actuarial Science, said if it was not for consistent discussions, she would not have made it to the top 12 students at the college level.

“At university if you do not engage in discussion groups with classmates, chances are high you may fail to pass because questions are usually complex and need more than one brain,” Namuddu said.

She added that she was a prayer warrior who trusted and dedicated her studies to God and, she was not disappointed. She conducted her research project on the factors influencing expenditure among women in rural areas of Uganda. And found out that sources of income and the type of family these women come from that influences the way they spend.

“Women spend based on whether they are from a single-parent family or married and where they get that money from.”

Namuddu counts herself lucky after obtaining a scholarship from Prudential Uganda to go for further studies and get her certified as a qualified actuary.

Education takes one places

Another first class holder, Derrick Amanya, who graduated with a CGPA of 4.54, said he had sleepless nights because it is education alone that would take him places.

He did research that he believes will cause an impact on the environment if adopted by the public.

The research is to change the narrative that furniture can be made with metallic components to reduce forest depletion.

“For example, you can cut down a tree, use 60 percent furniture and 40 percent metals to save on the way forests are disappearing to mitigate climate change,” Amanya said.

Intensive practice

Mark Muhumuza scored CGPA 4.44, appreciated Prudential through their actuarial support scheme which they offer to students to help them add a purpose to their studies by getting certified.

He said there is no shortcut in education as it is all about reading, intensive practice given that the course includes much mathematics and keeping on track.

Muhumuza created a unit- linked insurance product, where someone can have investments going on as their risks are being covered. You have a combination of insurance and investment.



Stakeholders

Mr Tetteh Ayitevie, the chief executive officer Prudential Uganda Limited, said they signed a memorandum of understanding with Makerere and this was their second cohort of students rewarded by the company through cash and capacity building.

Their company presented Shs135 million, with each of the five students selected awarded $500(approx Shs1.9m), one-year apprenticeship and sponsorship for professional actuarial certification. The five students were Mark Muhumuza, Michelle Audrey Kobugabe (4.22), Ruth Michelle Uwera (4.20), Stephen Hugh Bunjo (4.18), and Anneliz Namuddu (4.18)

Ms Charlotte Kukunda, country manager ACCA Uganda, said they signed an MOU with the college 10 years ago with a mutual benefit between the two parties.

Bachelor of Commerce students are discounted on exempted nine papers and registration. And only between January 2023 and January 2024, 57 percent of all the new registrations were from Makerere.

She asked the graduates to take pictures and post on social media. They never know who is spotting them because the recognition goes a long way.