Policeman slashes his way to PhD

Mr Fredrick Ssegirinya, a police officer who used to slash people’s compounds to raise school fees, has attained a doctoral degree at Makerere University.

Mr Ssegirinya, who graduated last Wednesday with a PhD in Curriculum, told Daily Monitor that it has not been an easy journey for him.

According to Dr Ssegirinya, he was a school dependant right from Primary Three where he could work at school and people’s homes in exchange for fees.

“I used to slash school compounds and do other jobs to raise school fees. I could also fetch water and firewood for various reverends, and cut grass for people laying bricks to get extra money throughout my primary education,” he said.

Dr Ssegirinya joins other four officers with PhDs in Uganda Police. They are Dr John Kamya, the commissioner for human rights, who is currently heading the National Police College; Dr Francis Okello, an assistant commissioner of police; Dr Joseph Tukei Okwandi, the chief investigator in counterterrorism; and Dr Ian Karusigarira, who holds a PhD in humanities.

Dr Ssegirinya said he completed Primary Seven from St Muganga Primary School in Nkozi, Mpigi District, where he attained a first grade before joining St Mary’s Secondary School in the same area for both Ordinary and Advanced levels.

He said at this level, a Good Samaritan, Mr Joseph Mpoza, paid his school fees but this did not stop him from continuing with his work at school since he was still a school dependant.

University journey

Dr Ssegirinya said he attained 17 points at Senior Six and got a government scholarship to study Bachelor of Education at Makerere University.

He said after his graduation, he joined police at the level of a cadet.

“After joining the police, I did not give up studying, so I went back for a Master’s Degree in Education at Ndejje University,” he said.

Dr Ssegirinya said in 2014, he enrolled for the PhD with the purpose of adding value to police training.

“At this level, the burden of raising school fees was not much because I was able to attain several loans, which I am still paying back. Police sponsored my research though,” Dr Ssegirinya said.

He said he plans to use the knowledge he has attained to review the curriculum of police to suit the needs of society without compromising the Force’s work. Dr Ssegirinya said besides being a police officer, he grows mangoes on a large scale.

He advised his colleagues to always go back to school to further their studies and also own side businesses to supplement their salary.

“Enterprise selection also matters given the nature of our job,” Dr Ssegirinya said.

He has previously served as the district police commander for Adjumani and Kaboong districts, and as officer-in-charge (OC) of station in Gulu and Apac. He has also served as acting commissioner for curriculum and doctrine development in police, regional police commander for West Nile and acting commissioner for training, planning and quality control.

What colleagues say

Mr Jackson Mucunguzi, a colleague, described Dr Ssegirinya as a down-to-earth man who has inspired a number of police officers to further their studies.

“Some of us have gone back to school because we want to be like him and he guided us as well. He helped us to break the thinking that police officers should not go to back to school. Ssegirinya is an inspiration to us,” Mr Mucunguzi said.

“Ssegirinya is my supervisor and is a very nice person. If he doesn’t tell you he is a doctor, you cannot tell. People usually call him “munakyalo (Luganda word for villager)” because he associates with everyone despite his high education,” he added.

Growing Trend

