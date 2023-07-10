Refugee hosting communities register improved performance

It was 19th century French poet, Alfred Mercier who held that, “what we learn with pleasure we never forget”.

Indeed, learning in a pleasant environment boosts learners’ understanding, motivates teachers, enhancing better outputs and improved learning outcomes.

This is undoubtedly why schools whose infrastructure were upgraded by the Office of the Prime Ministers’, Development Response to Displacement Impacts Project (DRDIP) have recorded remarkable strides around learners’ enrollment, retention and academic performance in national level examinations.

There are innumerable stories of change across DRDIP supported schools within the 15 districts of intervention spanning from: south western Uganda (Isingiro, Kamwenge, Kyegegwa), West-Nile (Arua, Madi-Okollo, Terego, Koboko, Yumbe, Obongi, Adjumani), Bunyoro (Kikuube, Hoima, Kiryandongo) and Acholi(Lamwo).

A recently constructed classroom block in Kiryandongo. PHOTO/ROLAND NASASIRA

At Rwamwanja Primary School in Kamwenge District where the project constructed three blocks to house: six classrooms, offices and staffroom, the enrollment shot up from 2,135 (1,186 boys, 949 girls) in 2018 before intervention to currently 3,932 (1,940boys, 1,992 girls), a screaming 84 percent growth. Special to note is the exponential progression in girl child enrollment and retention which exploded by 110 percent surpassing that of the boy child.

Located in the refugee settlement, Rwamwanja Primary School serves both refugee children and those from host communities with the former accounting for 90 percent of the school’s total enrollment.

Annet Kezabu, the school head teacher, says the number of girls went up as a result of sanitary facilities that came along with the classroom blocks.

“A 15-stance latrine, well segregated to carter for; girls, boys, children with disabilities and teachers was constructed,” she says.

The girls’ latrine is fitted with changing rooms and an incinerator making it hygienic and convenient for girls undergoing menstrual periods.

“This attracted more girls to the school,” she adds

Rainwater harvesting, lighting facilities, environmental and social safeguards through greening are part of the DRDIP package for refurbished schools.

In Kyegegwa District, Kazinga Primary School has been nicknamed, ‘university’ by the locals owing to the shift in its look after the intervention.

Sylvia Kunhiira Atenyi who has three daughters in the school says the school was deserted because there was not enough space for learners, let alone the ugly structures that needed urgent renovation.

“It was not safe for girls as latrines were not enough and not clean. Now it is a university you can see for yourself,” Kunhiira says.

Kazinga head teacher, Samuel Agaba says, the project aspect of institutional greening which came as part of the renovation, has promoted environmental learning opportunity.

“The water harvesting input equally saved learners from moving a three kilometer distance every day in order to access water from a stream. Children were prone to waterborne diseases and a lot of time could get wasted in trying to look for water, this affected our academic performance,” Agaba recalls.

Water harvesting tanks and lightning facilities have been provided to refurbished schools. PHOTO/ROLAND NASASIRA

Today, 15-year-old Elizabeth Kabazunga is sure of passing PLE in grade one this year.

“We have water at school, nice classrooms here and the school environment created makes it easy for us to concentrate in class,” she says.

The District Education Officer, John Kisoke notes that DRDIP’s work in the education sector tremendously narrowed gaps around; classroom to pupils’ ratio, desks to pupils’ ratio, latrines to pupils’ ratio thus’ remarkably improving education quality in refugee hosting districts.

In Nyawaiga Primary School, Kikuube Dstrict where school attendance was affected by fishing business at the shores of Lake Albert, the refurbished structures attracted learners back.

“As soon as these beautiful classroom blocks, latrines and water systems were completed, the enrollment rose from 150 pupils to 574 currently,” says, Felesta Kaahwa, the school head teacher.

In Lamwo district, Lakilikili primary school deputy head teacher, Jenifer Akwero attributes the current upturn in school enrollment to the eye-catching DRDIP constructed structures. “Within six months of using the new classroom blocks, the number of learners increased from 399 to 425 this term”, she testifies.

Akwero adds that the school had suffered high dropout rate because, “many children in the surrounding villages would walk away seven miles to access what they called a better school, but now, they are comfortable at Lakilikili because of the improvements.

Not all is flowery

However, not all is flowery. The infrastructure support to schools have moulded additional challenges when enrolment figures trebled in some schools.

At Lini Primary school in Terego district, where pupils’ enrolment is 1,700 against 10 teachers, the teacher to pupil ratio is 1:170, way above the recommended 1:55. At Rwamwanja primary school, there are only 12 permanent teachers against a prodigious 3,932 pupils, presenting a chaotic 1:327, teacher to pupil ratio and forcing teaching to be conducted in shifts and temporal tents are still being used to accommodate the excess number of learners.

Apolo Mulinde Mugisha, the Kamwenge District Education Officer hopes that this could tackled during the second phase, “especially teachers’ welfare by way of supporting accommodation infrastructure and training more to improve on the quality of learning”.

A recent project evaluation report shows a 30% upturn in pupils’ enrollment in DRDIP supported schools. The report indicates that more girls got enrolled by 39.7% compared to boys, 19.6%. The improved learning environment by the project complemented Government’s initiative and affirmative actions implemented through Ministry of Education and Sports to encourage girl child education and protection.

Under primary education, DRDIP supported schools have significant improvements recorded in PLE performance. “The increase in pupils scoring divisions; one(I) and two(II), was noted while those scoring division three were reduced”, the report reads in part.

The evaluation further found out that “only 1,147 classrooms existed before DRDIP intervention, but have since increased by 983 making 2,130 classrooms. A total of 555 water tanks were added to the existing 147 and the number of classroom desks went up from 17,806 to 23,591. Latrine stances increased from 1,405 to 3,102 to-date. “This has boosted proper hygiene and sanitation in the project-supported schools for both learners and teachers, improving the teaching and learning environment”.

The project

DRDIP is a regional programme funded by the World Bank to address the effects of hosting refugees in; Uganda, Ethiopia, Djibouti and Kenya. Its overall objective is to improve access to basic social services, expand economic opportunities and enhance environmental management for refugee hosting communities.