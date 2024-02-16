Road crash couldn’t deter Kaberamaido  candidates

Despite being involved in a nasty road crash a few days before the start of their final exams, former Senior Four candidates of Midland High School in Kaberamaido District have managed to post good results.

The road crash happened at Awoja Primary School in Soroti District after the bus in which the candidates were travelling rammed into a stationary trailer, leaving two dead and 31 critically injured.

Of the 244 students who sat for the Senior Four exams, 16 managed to pass in Division One.

This was an improvement from the previous year when they had 11 in Division One.

Mr John Ekou, the head teacher, told this publication that of the 31 injured students who were on their way to Jinja for the Geography tour, two students passed in Division One and the rest in Division Two.

“It was all possible because of the Lord’s Grace, being admitted to hospital and managing to pass in Division One is no mean achievement,” he explained.

Mr Ekou said they had to deal with legal issues with parents over the accident, leaving the school almost bankrupt, but the students endured.