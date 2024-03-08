Uneb reports improvement in Biology, Chemistry performance

The percentage of A-level candidates who passed the Biology and Chemistry subjects has increased in 2023, signalling a possible increase in the number of students going for health-related courses like medicine.

This information is contained in the 2023 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UCE) examination results released by the Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) on Thursday.

Figures from Uneb show that percentage of candidates who got principal pass level (A to E) in Biology increased to 45.2 percent, from 28.8 percent in 2022. Those who got principal pass level A (the highest score) in Biology were 0.2 percent, a slight increase from 0.1 percent in 2022.

Similarly in Chemistry, the percent of candidates who got principal pass level (A to E) increased to 56.1 percent, from 53.6 percent in 2022. This development is unfolding after the enhancement of the salaries of science teachers by the government.

While releasing the results yesterday in Kampala, Dr Dan Odongo, the Uneb executive director, noted that for the Principal pass level (A - E), there are improvements in “Agriculture, Chemistry, Biology and Art”, among other arts subjects. “The numbers of candidates registering and appearing for Mathematics and the Sciences are gradually increasing, with Mathematics showing the greatest promise,” he said.

The Uneb figures also show that among large entry principal level subjects and general paper, specifically for those that got passed with As, mathematics came second as the best performed subject. Mathematics followed Christian Religious Education.

A similar trend was also noted in the 2023 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE), where there was an improvement in Biology performance and also many learners excelled in mathematics.

Mr Vincent Elong, the Chairperson of Uganda Professional Science Teachers’ Union (UPSTU), attributed the improvement in performance in some science subjects to increased motivation of teachers. He said improvement in performance is a gradual process that shall be achieved with increased government investment in education sector.

“Biology, which was down last year, has also improved. Improvement is not a one-day thing. These students were already semi-candidates. We have seen teachers settle down, that is why we have seen performance rise,” he said.

Ms Janet Museveni, the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, said the increase in Science subjects and Mathematics entries is good for national development.

“Although we are not where want to be, we are moving at least. This is a positive development because, as I stated previously, having more learners offering Sciences at this level, will provide the desired pool of candidates, to offer science-based courses at the University and Tertiary levels,” she said.

She added: “Without prejudice to other disciplines, it should be appreciated that Science and Mathematics, are crucial in propelling development in industry, medicine and related fields. I am also pleased to note an improvement in Biology at the UACE, as well as a marked rise in Principal passes at this level. This is commendable.”

Biology

The Education minister urged stakeholders to address issues that contribute to failure rates in Biology.

“In the past, this important science subject (Biology), had not been done well, for whatever reasons. My hope is that by addressing the areas of concern that Uneb publishes annually, this improvement will be sustained,” she said.

The minister added: “ It is my hope and prayer that head-teachers and teachers take seriously the feedback from Uneb. In order to sustain these gains, we need to see more commitment from our teachers. Please be there for the learners and ensure you provide them with both the theory and the practical skills they must learn.”

Dr John Chrysostom Muyingo, the State minister for Higher Education, said performance in the Science subjects are still wanting despite government efforts.

“Whenever you visit schools these days, particularly secondary schools, the Science teachers asked me to convey their appreciation to government for their salary enhancement,” Mr Muyingo told the Mama Janet during the release of the UACE results.

“Their salaries have been enhanced, text books have been provided, and laboratories have been equipped with necessary materials. But when I compare the investment and the number of As that come from Uneb, the two don’t tally,“ Dr Muyingo said.