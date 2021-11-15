Prime

Why UNEB did not set final exams this year

Trinity College Nabbingo UCE candidates sit exams.  Below, Uneb spokesperson Jennifer Kalule. Photos / File

By  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  • The move left many stakeholders with more questions than answers. Candidates feel disappointed while experts say it would not be a fair examination given a majority of students were unable to continue learning after schools were closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. 

It is already confirmed that Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) will only be ready to set examinations for assessment of the 2021 candidates next year in May when the Ministry of Education sets dates for the finalists. 

