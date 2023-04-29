Ethiopia's Abiy holds talks with Sudan's warring Generals

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held a phone discussions with both General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo over the situation in Sudan.

The phone conversation focused on the need to settle differences amicably and bring stability to Sudan.

"I have held phone discussions with both General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo on the need to settle differences amicably and bring stability to Sudan,” Prime Minister Abiy tweeted after his discussion with both sides.

"The great people of Sudan deserve peace," he added.

General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, leader of the paramilitary RSF, similarly tweeted confirming his phone discussions with the Ethiopian leader.

"I held a productive conversation with the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali, during which we addressed various aspects of the ongoing crisis in Sudan and exchanged views on the current crisis," Dagalo said.

According to the Sudanese General, the Ethiopian Prime Minister urged the importance of finding a solution to the Sudanese issue.

"He [Abiy] also expressed his support for the Sudanese people, and their choices, emphasizing on Ethiopia’s readiness to provide assistance to help Sudan get through this crisis" Dagalo added.

This is the first time for Abiy to hold phone talks with the rival military leaders since Sudan slide into a sudden conflict in April 15.

The phone conversations came as Addis Ababa reportedly is seeking to mediate the conflicting parties in collaboration with regional and continental blocs of IGAD and the African Union.

Sudan has been embroiled in a serious conflict due to a power struggle between two of Sudan's most powerful generals who lead different military forces.