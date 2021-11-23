Ethiopia's Abiy vows to head to war front amid rebel advance

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Abiy's statement came as the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group continued to press towards Addis Ababa, claiming control of the town of Shewa Robit, just 220 kilometres (136 miles) northeast of the capital by road. 

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Monday he would head to the war front to lead soldiers battling rebels, as the year-long conflict moves closer to the capital Addis Ababa.

