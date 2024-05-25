A botched security operation

By  Sylvester Onzivua

What you need to know:

The officer heard the sound of metal brushing against the wall and warned his team that someone could be armed with a machete waiting for them. The officer reported hearing a male voice shout “I will kill somebody”. The officer said he asked the person to surrender, but he did not heed his request. He fired twice in the air. Another officer also fired his gun. A total of five rounds of ammunition were fired by the two officers.