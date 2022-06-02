Kalonzo drops presidential bid, rejoins Raila Odinga

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has officially dropped his presidential run and rejoined Azimio la Umoja ahead of Kenya’s August polls. He also promised to rally his supporters behind ODM leader and Azimio presidential aspirant Raila Odinga.

Mr Musyoka has also accepted the Chief Cabinet Secretary position that was offered to him by Mr Odinga last month when he unveiled Martha Karua as his running mate.

"I want to congratulate my sister Martha for being chosen as Mr Odinga's running mate," he said, adding that he unequivocally supports the nomination of the Narc Kenya leader.

He made the announcement at his SKM Centre in Karen, Nairobi.

Mr Musyoka was expected to appear before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Saturday for registration as a presidential candidate, but this will now not happen following today's announcement.

The former vice president had announced his solo presidential run on May 16, the same day Mr Odinga nominated Ms Karua as his running mate.

Today's announcement follows resolutions by Wiper leaders from Ukambani region to have Mr Musyoka work with the Azimio team. A section of professionals from the region had also disclosed that the interests of the community would only be catered for under Azimio and urged the Wiper leader to reconsider his candidature.