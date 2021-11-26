Prime

 200 families in Abim sue UWA over evictions

By  Simon Peter Emwamu

What you need to know:

  • Last Friday, Justice Adonyo postponed plans to visit the contested land in Opopongo Sub-county following another abrupt commitment.

More than 200 families in Morulokwangat Parish, Opopongo Sub-county in Abim District have dragged the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) and the Attorney General to court over the 2019 and the 2021 evictions that left their properties and crops destroyed.
The case has been lined up for hearing before Justice Henry Adonyo at Soroti High Court.

