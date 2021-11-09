 Two confirmed dead in Kampala-Masaka Road accident 

A breakdown towing wreckage of one of the three vehicles involved in the accident along the Masaka Highway. PHOTO/BRIAN ADAMS KESIIME

By  BRIAN ADAMS KESIIME  &  AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA

What you need to know:

  • Kampala-Masaka highway remains one of the most accident-prone highways in the country, registering over 100 fatalities annually.

At least two people have been confirmed dead and four others injured in a Monday night motor accident involving three vehicles at Bubule Village along Kampala–Masaka highway.

