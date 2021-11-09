 Two confirmed dead in Kampala-Masaka Road accident 

At least two people have been confirmed dead and four others injured in a Monday night motor accident involving three vehicles at Bubule Village along Kampala–Masaka highway.

According to an eye witness, Mr Sula Ssebuffu, the accident occurred at around 8pm when a UPDF double cabin pick-up Registration Number H4DF 1654 which was coming from Kampala collided head-on with a Saloon car registration number UAV 446H from the opposite direction.

At the same spot, a commuter taxi TI62DQJ, which was also coming from Kampala hit the double cabin pickup, causing more mayhem.

“The driver of the UPDF double cabin pick up was speeding yet it was dark. He lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a saloon car which was heading to Kampala,” he narrated.

By 9:30am, the territorial police in Katonga Region had not yet identified the deceased man and woman.

Katonga regional police spokesperson, Ms Lydia Tumushabe told Daily Monitor ‘‘that the the two victims died as they were being rushed to Mpigi Health Centre IV.’’

She blamed the accident on reckless driving.

Kampala-Masaka highway remains one of the most accident-prone highways in the country, registering over 100 fatalities annually.

Recent incidents

On September 28, Mr Abdul Kibudde, 50, and his wife Ms Aisha Nakitto, 45 were knocked dead by a speeding Mitsubishi Pajero, registration number UBK025B while riding on a motorcycle along the same highway at Mpambire Village in Mpigi District.