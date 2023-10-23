100-year-old woman living in fear after surviving attempted arson attack

An elderly woman at Wanjeyo Village, Kimenyedde Sub County in Mukono District is living in fear after unknown assailants attempted to set her house ablaze over the weekend.

According to Florence Nantumbwe, who is believed to be 109 years old, she woke up on Sunday morning and smelt fuel, and on opening the door, she saw a five-litre jerry can of gasoline, littered matchsticks and a long thick cotton thread soaked in petrol on the verandah of her house.

The widow to Yonasaani Kukula-kwetta stays alone in the house. She links the threats to her life to a long standing dispute with another family that also has a claim on her piece of land measuring approximately six acres.

“When I saw a half full five litre jerry can of petrol on the verandah of my house, I got scared and I hurriedly informed the local leaders who also informed the police.” she said.

“I suspect the family of Lawrence Buule to be behind this, he has been threatening to take my land claiming that he bought it from my son who left this village over a decade ago,” she added.

According to Nantumbwe, Buule who once served as the village chairperson could have used his office to forge documents regarding her piece of land.

“When he was still chairman of the village, Buule made efforts of taking my land thinking that since I am an old woman, I would die soon, but God has kept me alive and they are now plotting something different to finish me,” she said.

She said her home is currently guarded by locals and police personnel that patrol the village mostly at night.

Abubaker Bogere, a neighbour who rushed to Nantumbwe’s home after the Friday night arson threat said: “Those who attempted to burn the old woman’s house could have been chased away by the heavy downpour we experienced through that night. I ask judicial officials handling this matter to expedite this process, may be their verdict will save her life,” he said.

Ms Jalia Nantale, the officer in charge of Kimenyedde Police Post confirmed the attempted arson attack on Ms Nantumbwe saying detectives have already visited her home and collected a number of exhibits.

“We are also providing her with security to ensure that her life is safe,” she said.

Ms Nantumbwe’s lawyer, Mr Conrad Mutyaba, said whatever is being plotted against his client is intended to divert them from the ongoing court case.

“What we want is justice for this old woman. We are firmly pursuing this matter and the truth will finally come out,” he said.

When this publication contacted Mr Buule, he declined to comment about the accusations leveled against him insisting that he would first consult his lawyer.

“I cannot speak about that now, I will give you my side after talking to my lawyer,” he said.