11 security personnel arrested over Oyam murder

At least 11 security personnel have been arrested following the death of a peasant farmer at Odololong B Village, Aleka Sub County in Oyam District.

The former minister for lands, Mr Daniel Omara Atubo, also the Otengoro Olang clan chief said his clan member was allegedly killed by security officers while enforcing the curfew.

The victim identified as Robert Opio was allegedly beaten into a coma by two policemen on Thursday last week and was rushed to Anyeke Health Centre IV where he breathed his last on Saturday.

“Opio was headed home when two policemen met him and started beating him up. He fell on his back and became unconscious,” an eyewitness said on Monday.

Ms Jillian Akullo, the Oyam Resident District Commissioner (RDC), confirmed the arrest of 11 security personnel, saying that they are all being held at Oyam Central Police Station as investigations into the matter continue.

“Since yesterday (Monday), they have been recording statements but at the moment it is difficult to know who exactly beat that man up. After police interrogations maybe we shall know what exactly happened,” Ms Akullo told Daily Monitor in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

Museveni warns

President Yoweri Museveni on Saturday warned security operatives against torturing suspects, adding that his administration will not tolerate such human rights violations.

In a Saturday televised security brief to the nation, the head of state said the observance of human rights is one of the main reasons why the National Resistance Army/Movement (NRA/M) went to the bush.

Mr Museveni said that respecting people and ensuring discipline among armed forces should be the major cornerstones of any security officer.

“Nobody should be in the uniform of our country when they do not respect the people of Uganda. We shall use the law to uproot this culture of reactionary behaviour in our armed forces,” he said.

Mr Museveni, who showed video footage of tortured suspects and security officers beating up people also ordered security officers not to subject people to any form of torture.

“Do not bark at people,” he warned. “That is not a people’s army. The people’s army does not bark at people. Do not beat people. Do not beat members of the public, do not beat criminals. Do not beat anybody, not even children. Corporal punishment in schools was abolished. It is backward.”

