12 cities, municipalities get new garbage trucks

The Ministry of Local Government has given loader garbage trucks to 12 cities and municipalities.

The benefiary municipalities are Entebbe, Lugazi, Busia, Tororo, Moroto, Kitgum, Kabale, and Kasese, while the cities include Soroti, Moroto, Arua, and Masaka.

The government under the Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement programme project 2 (MATIP) built 12 urban markets in the 12 cities and municipalities to increase market access. The markets have also been provided with garbage trucks.

Speaking at the handover in Kampala, the Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo, said the markets will improve income generation and the trucks improve sanitation.

“The modern markets, which have been constructed in your municipalities and cities, and are now being supported by garbage trucks, are one of the means to improve food security as well as income generation for your urban dwellers and the hinterland,” Ms Alupo said.

Caution

She added: “Please ensure resources are put in place to efficiently operate and maintain these markets and their facilities inclusive of these new garbage trucks. We want clean cities and municipalities in the country.”

The Minister for Local Government, Mr Rapheal Magyezi, said waste management has been a challenge, especially at the urban markets.

“The garbage trucks being commissioned today are meant to contribute to solid waste management which has been a challenge at the newly constructed urban markets. The new trucks will o promote cleaner cities and municipalities and contribute to the protection of the environment,” Mr Magyezi said.

In Masaka, for instance, authorities say the city generates at least 100 tonnes of garbage every week, but can only collect 70 percent.

Mr Magyezi said each truck costs approximately Shs338m with a total expenditure of about Shs4b financed by a savings loan provided by the African Development Bank as well as the government.

Skip loader garbage trucks are unique in their ability because they lift the garbage container on and off the truck owing to their separate garbage tank and vehicle body design.

Consequently 12 drivers and turn men/ women were trained and certified to operate the trucks.