13 Bukomansimbi students miss UCE exams over ‘domestic problems’

At least 13 Bukomansimbi District candidates missed sitting their Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations as they got underway on Monday, authorities said.

Bukomansimbi District Education officer (DEO) Patrick Zziwa noted that the candidates who missed their exams were from different schools including Victor’s SS Kitaasa, St Joseph SS Butenga and Misanvu SS among others.

According to Zziwa, the district registered 1,264 candidates of which 13 didn't turn up due to different domestic problems.

“One boy from Kitaasa failed to turn up due to domestic violence from home and the three girls from Butenga ran away from their homes in the morning the exams were starting. Others disappeared from school immediately after registration,” Zziwa revealed.

Still on Monday, Zziwa told Monitor that he had registered many complaints over high prices of science equipment such as chemicals and apparatuses to be used during UCE exam practicals.

“We ask the government to come to our rescue and provide some chemicals and apparatuses especially here in the village where school heads are struggling to get them,” Zziwa appealed.

According to St victor's SS Kitaasa head teacher Gerevazio Ssenyonga, government has done well in providing them with enough books for the new curriculum but the State has failed to provide equipment for students during their national examinations.

“We normally buy chemicals and apparatuses from labs which are located in the cities. Bukomansimbi District does not have any. Government should think of giving us these things at a subsidized price since we do not have enough funds to purchase them,” Ssenyonga remarked.

Ssenyonga expressed concern that schools in the area only conduct practicals during the final examination period which normally affects their performance in the science subjects.

Government previously provided schools in the district with apparatus and chemicals, but this stopped few years ago.