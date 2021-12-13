13 fishermen drowned while evading arrest - report

Government in 2017 set up the FPU, with Lt Col James Nuwagaba, at the helm to crackdown on illegal fishing activities.

By  Philip Wafula  &  Tausi Nakato

  • Illegal fishing gradually reduced at that time but the FPU received criticism for their alleged high-handedness. However, the FPU denies the allegation.

At least 13 fishermen are reported to have drowned in eastern region since the year began while attempting to evade arrest by the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) over illegal fishing.

