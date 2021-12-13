13 fishermen drowned while evading arrest - report

At least 13 fishermen are reported to have drowned in eastern region since the year began while attempting to evade arrest by the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) over illegal fishing.

Records from Masese Landing Site in Jinja District indicate that four people have drowned since the year began, while the Association of Fishers and Lake Users of Uganda (AFALU) say they have registered two incidences of fishermen drowning, while trying to escape arrest.

Data from the Ministry of Fisheries also indicates that seven cases of fishermen drowning over the same issue were reported over the last three months, including six from districts of Buyende, Serere and Mayuge, and one on Lake Albert.

The chairperson of Masese Landing Site, Mr Philemon Kuderi, at the weekend said most of the fishermen drowned because of fear of alleged brutality meted out on fishermen by FPU personnel.

Government in 2017 set up the FPU, with Lt Col James Nuwagaba, at the helm to crackdown on illegal fishing activities. Illegal fishing gradually reduced at that time but the FPU received criticism for their alleged high-handedness. However, the FPU denies the allegation.

“Between 2017 and 2018, the brutality by the military was very high; soldiers were beating up people on water bodies, leaving most people in fear to-date such that if they see soldiers on water, they jump off their boats with a belief that they can swim but end up drowning,’’ he said.

Mr Kuderi added: “We have sensitised them and we advise them not to fear the soldiers because upon their arrest, they will not rot in prison.”

Mr Deogratious Sentiba, the FPU spokesperson, said most fishermen attempt to flee because they are guilty.

“Instead of cooperating with us, they jump off their boats yet the waters are very deep and they are not professional enough to successfully swim,’’ he explained.

Mr Sentiba, however, added that drowning of fishermen will not deter them from carrying out their duties.

Mr Kuderi urged government to empower the fishermen by giving boats and nets to their Saccos to improve their livelihood.

“Government should set aside special funds to support fishermen as was done in Karamoja, where they were disarmed in exchange for animals. If the government wants to curb illegal fishing, it must support fishermen with legal fishing gears like boats and nets,’’ he added.

The Vice President of AFALU, Mr Joseph Lukwago, cited Dolwe Island where they have embarked on a campaign to educate fishermen against the dangers of fleeing from FPU vessels.