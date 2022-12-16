16 NMG journalists scoop awards

Sixteen journalists from Nation Media Group (NMG-Uganda), on Wednesday, scooped various awards at the Uganda National Journalism Awards in appreciation of their news reporting.

Three of these emerged winners under categories of land and property rights reporting, national news reporting and arts journalism.

The winners and runner-ups received cash prizes worth Shs2 million, plaques, and certificates of recognition in 19 listed categories.

The awards, which attracted 283 entries, were organised by the African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME) and the National Association of Broadcasters.

Speaking at the awards ceremony in Kampala, Dr Charlotte Kawesa Ntulume, of the Department of Journalism and Communication at Makerere University and the chairperson of the panel, said the entries were adjudicated by a panel of eight judges.

“The criteria we listed to nominate the winners varied for a number of reasons such as the quality of entries, story focus, sourcing, objectivity, and creativity,’’ she said. Dr Kawesa also notified the need to have a conversation with editors in the media to guide reporters on quality and ethical professionalism in order to address mediocrity in the industry.

In recognition of the contribution of women in newsroom structures, Dr George Lugalambi, the executive director of ACME, applauded the female journalists.

“This year, we looked at the potential of women in the news industry and their quality of work in delivery. We, therefore, created the Inspiring Female Journalist Award to extend appreciation towards the good work they do,” he said.

Ms Caroline Watsemba from InfoNile won the new category for the Inspiring Female Journalist Award.

She told Daily Monitor that it is time for story-telling to be more visual and diverse.

“Today, stories are going multi-media. This promotes robust storytelling because the text is put together with photos, images, and audiovisuals,” Ms Watsemba said.

“I feel justified, hopeful, and vindicated for taking the right path. I am excited,’’ she added.

Ms Watsemba was also the winner of the photojournalism category for the series of sinking land: Man and water collide as floods overtake landing site in Uganda.

Daily Monitor’s Gillian Nantume emerged winner of the national news reporting category for her story on November riots: The lives we lost.

She described the shortlisting process and participation as transparent. “I feel happy because this story has a lot of accountability. All the winners had incredible stories,” she said.

Ms Nantume encouraged journalists to refrain from fear and embrace independent reporting and venture into stories that are not censored in order to make themselves prominent.