17 critically injured accident victims airlifted to Lira hospital

At least 17 people were airlifted to Lira Hospital, Lira City, after they were injured in a fatal motor accident in Nebbi District on Sunday evening.

The survivors of the nasty accident that claimed four lives landed at Lira airfield on Monday aboard a military chopper and were moved to Lira Regional Referral Hospital for treatment.

A truck carrying 70 people who were returning from a traditional marriage ceremony in Zombo District got involved in a road accident, a few kilometers from Nebbi Town. Four people died on the spot while 66 others sustained severe injuries, according to local authorities.

The accident occurred at Zoka hill along Nebbi – Zombo road as the travelers, many of whom residents of Loro Sub-county in Oyam district, were returning from a traditional marriage ceremony at around 2:30pm.

The deceased were identified as Patrick Atala Ojede, Geoffrey Opio, Margret Agweng and one unidentified lady.

The state minister for Defence, Col (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola, confirmed he dispatched a military helicopter which evacuated 17 people from Nebbi to Lira hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

“It was the Resident District Commissioner of Nebbi Mr Robert Abak who informed me about the fatal accident involving people who had travelled from Lango and needed emergency support,” the minister told Daily Monitor on Monday.

Other survivors have been admitted to different hospitals spread across northern Uganda.

Mr Chris Ongom, the Oyam District speaker, said transferring the patients to Lira hospital instead of Mulago would help in easy managing and monitoring of their condition.

Mr Tom Ogwal, one of the survivors of the accident, said: “As we were sloping on Nebbi road, the vehicle lost control and over turned killing four people on the spot. Those who did not die survived with serious injuries.”



