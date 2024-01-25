18 new High Court circuits created to boost justice access

At least 18 new High Court circuits have been created by the Judiciary in a bid to move services closer to the people.

The Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, while exercising his powers under Section 19(2) of the Judicature Act, and in consultation with the Principal Judge issued Statutory Instrument No.94 of 2023 creating new High Courts circuits and re-organizing those that have been in existence, a cording to a Wednesday evening statement.

“The Judiciary Transformation Agenda that we are now pursuing focuses on enhancing access to justice services across Uganda. We are therefore establishing more courts to meaningfully enable the population access justice,” said the Chief Justice.

Justice Owiny-Dollo observed that the re-organization and creation of new circuits is in line with the Judiciary’s transformation agenda which will ensure easy and quick access to justice.

He observe that between August 2022 to date, 10 new High Court Circuits have been operationalized, bringing the total number of operational High Court Circuits to 24.

However, the new Instrument now creates 38 High Court Circuits and consequently revokes Judicature (Designation of High Court Circuits) Instrument, 2016, No. 55 of 2016 that had created 20 Circuits.

The Chief Registrar, Sarah Langa Siu named the 18 newly created High Court Circuits as; Apac, Bugiri, Bushenyi, Dokolo, Entebbe, Ibanda, Kasese and Kiboga.

Other are Kitgum, Kumi, Lugazi, Moyo, Nebbi, Ntungamo, Pallisa, Patongo, Rakai and Wakiso.

“Of the 18 newly created Circuits; Bushenyi, Kasese, Kiboga and

Kitgum, which have been operational under their mother circuits, will be formally launched this Quarter,” said the Chief Registrar.

UTILITY

How the case files have been reorganized under the newly created High Court circuits and the already existing ones;

- The cases originating from Kwania, Oyam and Apac districts previously filed under the Lira High Court Circuit shall be transferred to Apac High Court Circuit.

-The cases originating from Bugweri, Namayingo, Namutumba and Bugiri districts previously filed under the Iganga High Court Circuit shall be transferred to Bugiri High Court Circuit.

-The cases originating from Mitooma, Sheema, Rubirizi, Buhweju and Bushenyi districts previously filed under the Mbarara High Court Circuit shall be transferred to Bushenyi High Court Circuit.

-Those originating from Alebtong, Amolatar and Dokolo districts previously filed under the Lira High Court Circuit shall be transferred to Dokolo High Court Circuit.

-Those from Entebbe Municipality and Busiro County South of Wakiso district previously filed under the respective High Court Divisions in Kampala shall be transferred to Entebbe High Court Circuit.

-The cases originating from Kiruhura, Kazo, Kamwenge, Kitagwenda and Ibanda districts previously filed under the Mbarara and Fort Portal High Court Circuits respectively shall be transferred to Ibanda High Court Circuit.

-The cases originating from Kasese district previously filed under the Fort Portal High Court Circuit shall be transferred to Kasese High Court Circuit.

-The cases originating from Kyankwanzi and Kiboga districts previously filed under the Mubende High Court Circuit shall be transferred to Kiboga High Court Circuit.

-Those originating from Karenga, Lamwo and Kitgum districts previously filed under the Gulu and Moroto High Court Circuits respectively shall be transferred to Kitgum High Court Circuit.

-The cases originating from Bukedea, Ngora and Kumi districts previously filed under the Soroti High Court Circuit shall be transferred to Kumi High Court Circuit.

-The cases originating from Buvuma and Buikwe districts previously filed under the Mukono High Court Circuit shall be transferred to Lugazi High Court Circuit.

-The cases originating from Adjumani, Obongi, Yumbe and Moyo districts previously filed under the Arua High Court Circuit shall be transferred to Moyo High Court Circuit.

-The cases originating from Kyegegwa district previously filed under the Fort Portal High Court Circuit shall be transferred to Mubende High Court Circuit.

-The cases originating from Pakwach, Zombo and Nebbi districts previously filed under the Arua High Court Circuit shall be transferred to Nebbi High Court Circuit.

-The cases originating from Ntungamo district previously filed under the Mbarara High Court Circuit shall be transferred to Ntungamo High Court Circuit.

-The cases originating from Butebo, Kibuku, Budaka and Pallisa districts previously filed under the Mbale High Court Circuit shall be transferred to Pallisa High Court Circuit.

-The cases originating from Pader, Abim, Otuke and Agago districts previously filed under the Gulu, Moroto and Lira High Court Circuits shall be transferred to Patongo High Court Circuit.