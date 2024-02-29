2,686 children vaccinated against Measles in Hoima

The Hoima District Health Department has so far vaccinated 2,686 children against Measles, this reporter has learnt.

The vaccination follows an outbreak of the disease that was confirmed last week in four villages of Runga and Kavava in Kiganja sub-county, and Tonya and Rwentale in Buseruka sub-county, along the shores of Lake Albert.

Ms Nazareth Kabagenyi, the acting Hoima District Health Officer said Thursday that so far 2, 686 people aged between one and 15 years have so far been vaccinated against the disease.

“We are doing our best but we are running out of the measles vaccines yet cases are still on the rise. Currently, about 321 cases of measles have been recorded in the district,” she said.

Mr Fredrick Byenume, the Hoima District Health Inspector said they have been compelled to place an emergency order to the National Medical Stores (NMS) for more vaccines to be availed.

“I continue to appeal to residents to avoid overcrowding in areas where the virus has been reported to mitigate the risk of transmission,” he said.

He also urged local leaders and stakeholders to mobilize parents to ensure that their children are vaccinated, emphasizing the importance of preventing further spread of the disease.

The history of measles outbreaks in Hoima District underscores the seriousness of the situation, with previous outbreaks resulting in fatalities among children under the age of 10.

Measles t presents with symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, inflamed eyes, and a characteristic skin rash.