200 pilgrims from Kabale diocese start journey to Namugongo

About 200 pilgrims from Kabale Diocese on Sunday started their journey to Namugongo Shrine ahead of the June 3, the- Uganda Martyrs Day.

The pilgrims from Kisoro, Rubanda and Kabale districts, all under Kabale diocese, reported to the diocesan headquarters on Saturday evening and had holy mass at St Mary’s Rushoroza Cathedral in Southern division of Kabale Municipality.

The pilgrims were flagged off on Sunday morning at 5:00am according to Fr Alphonse Biraho, the chairperson of Pilgrims in Kabale diocese.

Fr Biraho said that trekking to Namugongo shrine helps remind Christians of the suffering which the Uganda Martyrs went through. He is optimistic that the pilgrims will use this year’s pilgrimage to pray for cooperation and togetherness for families and the society.

The Kabale District Police Commander, Mr Abel Ruganza, asked the pilgrims to observe discipline and trek as a team to have a successful pilgrimage until they reach the Namugongo Shrine for the celebrations.

“We have committed our police doctors to ensure good health as you trek,” Mr Ruganza told the pilgrims.

This year's celebrations will be guided by the theme: “Lord increase our Faith", extracted from the book of Luke 17:5.

The Uganda Martyrs were killed between 1885 and 1887 on orders of Kababa Mwanga II for converting to Christianity.