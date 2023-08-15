30-year-old man arrested over sodomising 2 boys

Police in Kampala have arrested a 30-year-old man accused of aggravated defilement and sodomy of two male juveniles, and indecently assaulting two others.

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, the suspect called the two victims aged 11 and 12 to his room in Mutundwe Wabiyinja zone, Bunamwaya division, a week ago and lubricated their anuses with oil before sodomizing them.

"Concerned neighbours, alerted the parents to the victims, who tipped the defence secretary LCI of the area. The local leader who responded immediately," Enanga said in a press statement.

"During arrest, the suspect was found with two other male juveniles, aged 10 and 13, seated on hid bed, with lubricated anuses, pending sodomy," Enanga narrated on Monday.

Police noted that the incidents of sexual abuse against young boys and teenagers are a clear revelation of the dangers faced by youngsters in the community.

"We shall ensure all perpetrators of child sexual trafficking, sodomy and other forms of physical abuse targeting young boys and male teenagers are held accountable for their crimes," Enanga emphasized.

He also urged the public to always report any suspicious behaviors in their communities to police and local authorities to ensure that the culprits are brought to book and apprehended.