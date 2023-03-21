36 teachers dismissed over abscondment

At least 36 teachers in Luweero District have been dismissed from service for abscondment from duty.

The affected teachers were formerly deployed at universal primary schools that include; Mityebiri Roman Catholic, St Theresa Kasaala Girls, Luweero Boys, Nandere, Buyuki, Malungu and Nambi UMEA Primary school.

Others were from Balita Lwogi, Matembe, Kabuye, St Peter’s Semyungu, Lukomera C/U and Anoonya Orthodox P/S among others.

On February 23, 2023, the Luweero District Service Commission ordered 41 teachers to appear before it to defend themselves in cases of abandonment from duty. The teachers had been accused of being away from work for over three months without permission from their supervisors, which is against public standing orders.

However, only five turned up to defend themselves, which forced the Public Service Commission to recommend the dismissal of the 36 who did not show up. Four out of the five teachers that turned up were warned and retained in service whereas the case of the fifth teacher is still pending a final decision.

Mr Bernard Okello, the Luweero District Human Resource Officer explained that upon receiving a report recommending for dismissal of the teachers, the Chief Administrative Officer signed off their letters terminating their services.

Mr Okello adds that the district followed the process of giving them chance to defend themselves and they didn't appear to do so.

"We have deleted them from the payroll and soon we shall advertise for interested persons to fill up the vacant positions,” said Okello.

He says that the district has also introduced measures that include registration of daily output, installed clock-in equipment at health centers, and smartphones in schools with aim of capturing data on absentee staff.

Mr Yusuf Kamulegeya, the Luweero District Inspector of Schools said that he was yet to get the report from the Service Commission on the recommendations.

URN has learnt that some of the dismissed staff left service for other jobs and others went abroad for greener pastures.

Mr Richard Bwabye, the Luweero Resident District Commissioner said that some of the affected staff have been seen in the communities engaged in other jobs other than teaching.

“It’s good that they have finally been dismissed and the district can now replace them with those that want to work. We should also intensify physical supervision so that we can eliminate all cases of abscondment so that the government funds are paid to those who delivers," Mr Bwabye said.

According to sections (A-N) 19 and 20 of the Uganda Public Service Standing Orders, the responsible officer shall stop the salary immediately and submit to the appointing authority for a formal directive of his or her removal from public service on abandonment of duty. The officer who abandons duty shall forfeit all rights and privileges attached to his or her office with effect from the date of abandonment.