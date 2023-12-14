41 suspected criminals arrested in Mbarara City

Police in Mbarara are holding about 41 suspected criminals who have been terrorising Mbarara City residents.

According to the Rwizi region police spokesperson, Mr Samson Kasasira, the suspects were arrested in an intelligence-led operation carried out on Wednesday in the areas of Kakoba, Lubiri and High Street.

Mr Kasasira said the suspects who include 25 male adults, 11 juveniles, and five female adults were found in possession of marijuana and house-breaking tools.

“We have been receiving many complaints from the public and the business community over increased cases of housebreaking, waylaying and snatching of people’s bags and other valuables along the city streets, and through our intelligence, we managed to arrest some people that are suspected to have been terrorising the city,” Mr Kasasira said on Thursday.

He disclosed that the case files for the suspects who are now detained at Mbarara City Central Police Station are being processed to have them appear in court very soon.

Mr Kasasira also added that the police in the Rwizi region have intensified operations against criminals ahead of the festive season when crime rates tend to increase.