50 prisoners pass UCE without teacher guidance

At least 50 prisoners excelled in the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations despite not having teachers.

In an interview with the Monitor yesterday, Mr Frank Baine, the prisons spokesperson, said due to the Covid-19 restrictions, teachers were not allowed to access the prisons.

Mr Baine added that the 2022 UCE performance is almost similar to the performance in 2021.

“It was based on individual input since there was no external assistance from teachers because of Covid-19. They read on their own,” he said.

Mr Baine also revealed that a second examination centre for prisoners was opened in Mbarara but he had not yet received their results by press time.

While releasing the 2022 UCE results yesterday, Mr Dan Odongo, the executive secretary of Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb), said 50 of the 51 prison candidates had passed.

The Uneb executive director, Mr Dan Odongo, said eight candidates had passed in Division Two, 16 in Division Three, 26 in Fourth Division and only one failed.

“These examinations are intended to help the Uganda Prisons Service in its rehabilitation efforts for the inmates,” he said.