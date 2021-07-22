66-year-old man held over brother's death

By Philip Wafula More by this Author

Police in Namayingo District in Eastern Uganda are holding a 66-year-old man suspected to have participated in the death of his brother.

George Omondi, who is alleged to have spearheaded the killing of James Bwire at Bumechi village, Mutumba sub-county, Namayingo District, was on Thursday arrested from Busia District while attempting to cross into Kenya.

“It’s reported that the suspect led the mob that attacked and burnt Bwire’s house located opposite his and about 100 metres from their father’s home,” James Mubi, the Busoga East Police Spokesperson, said.

According to Mubi, when the deceased sensed danger, he locked himself in his house, but the mob smashed the windows and doors and set the house ablaze, prompting him to flee to his father’s home for rescue.

However, the mob reportedly pursued and killed him from his father’s compound. Detectives from Namayingo Police Station responded and rescued the deceased’s wife only identified as Evelyn.

A case of murder and malicious damage has been opened up against the suspect.

“The scene was visited, well-documented and the body was taken to Buyinja Health Center 1V. Investigations reveal that the suspect and deceased have been having family wrangles, with the former accusing the latter of accumulating wealth,” Mubi said.

“Preliminary police investigations suggest that prior to the crime, there was a meeting, presumably chaired by the suspect, to hatch plans of killing his brother,” he added.



