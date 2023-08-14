7 Days: Uganda prepares to export its electricity

Uganda prepares to export its electricity

Saturday

The Uganda government is leading efforts to breathe life into the Eastern Africa Power Pool (EAPP) as it looks to address the imbalance of energy production and consumption

The move aims to enable utilisation of excess capacity, boost the economy, and foster regional energy cooperation.

Minister ‘paid himself’ Shs2b of our money

Sunday

A non-governmental organisation associated with Mr Haruna Kasolo, the junior Microfinance minister, was named in a whistle-blowers report to a parliamentary committee in which a conflict of interest is alleged.

Kasolo Foundation Limited, whose bank account has Mr Kasolo as the sole signatory, is reported to have been involved in the disbursement of the billions from the government’s Microfinance Support Centre (MSC).

Billions of shillings advanced through the NGO to Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations may be unrecoverable.

Bank of Uganda

Inside fight at Bank of Uganda

Monday

An infighting at the Central Bank over restructuring has snowballed, prompting aggrieved staff to petition President Museveni followed by a pause of the exercise.

The petitioners say a restructuring blueprint excluded input of bank executives and upended good practices of corporate governance.

Why the price of onions has shoot through the roof

Tuesday

The scarcity of onions across the country has forced farmers and middlemen to hike prices.

A kilogramme has increased from around Shs2,500 to Shs8,000.

Farmers attribute the hike in onion prices to external demand from the neighbouring countries and a poor harvest during the dry spell.

Mr Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson. Photo/File

Government sets new date for digital number plates

Wednesday

The government has set a new date for the implementation of digital number plates. The Security minister, Gen Jim Muhwezi, said the number plates will be rolled out either in October or late November.

The rollout had been suspended indefinitely following intervention of the Inspector General of Government (IGG).

World Bank suspends funding to Uganda

Thursday

The World Bank is pausing approval for new public finance projects in Uganda over the country’s adoption earlier this year of the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023.

Government said it will not be moved by the decision that puts in delicate balance funding of essentials like infrastructure and education.

The World Bank’s portfolio in the country is $5.2b.

In 2011,D/SP Gilbert Arinaitwe Bwana (right), a police officer, smashed Dr Kizza Besigye’s car and sprayed pepper in his eyes. Photo/File

Besigye’s tormentor Arinaitwe charged, remanded over aggravated trafficking

Friday

Gilbert Arinaitwe Bwana, a police officer who came to the limelight in 2011 when he smashed Dr Kizza Besigye’s car and sprayed pepper in his eyes, was charged and remanded to Luzira prison over alleged aggravated trafficking.